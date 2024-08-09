If you've always wanted to fly to Fiji, it just got a little simpler to do so. You'll be able to fly to one of the most gorgeous places on Earth non-stop from Texas beginning in December of 2024.

Is there any chance we can fly straight from Tyler, Texas to Fiji? No, not yet anyway. But almost just as good.

Have you ever had that rare and fascinating experience of randomly thinking of something, and then, as if by magic, that subject pops up in a news headline somewhere?

That happened to me only yesterday when I ran across a story from KXAN based in Austin, Texas.

Get our free mobile app

I had been thinking about planning a trip to one of the most beautiful places I'd never been to, and Fiji popped into my mind, and then I saw that starting in December, you can fly straight to Fiji from Texas. Hey, that would be a fun place to celebrate Christmas, don't you think?

Starting on December 10, flights from DFW International Airport in Dallas, Texas will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

KXAN reports that Andre Viljoen, the CEO of Fiji Airways, said:

“Introducing a direct service between Fiji and Dallas is a really exciting milestone for Fiji Airways, as we continue to increase Fiji’s connectivity with the United States and beyond offering our guests more travel options."

If you do decide to make the journey, you'll be flying on an Airbus in the A350-900 XWB series, for those interested in technical details. And, prepare for a 13-hour journey as you make your direct flight from DFW to paradise.

Most Popular International Flight Destinations Out of DFW Area Here are the most common/popular international flight destinations out of the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Most Popular Domestic Flight Destinations Out of DFW Area Here are the most common/popular domestic flight destinations out of the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins