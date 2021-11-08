There is something special about the whole community coming together to cheer on our local high school football teams. When you see businesses closing to support the home team it is so fun to be apart of. As we approach high school football playoffs you will see some of the smaller towns coming together to do everything possible to support their team which includes Mount Pleasant which means Friday no schools will be in session so people can make their way to College Station to watch the game.

The UIL rules for 5A and 6A state games, 1st and 2nd place teams will host games. The Mount Pleasant Tigers finished in 3rd place so they will be traveling to A&M to watch the game. Tickets for the game will go on sale Wednesday morning (November 10th) with tickets costing $8 for adults and $4 for students. If you purchase your tickets online there will be a service fee. All tickets must be purchased online prior to entry for the game.

Read That Again... All Tickets Need to be Purchased Online

The game will take place at A&M Consolidated High School, 2118 Welsh Ave, College Station, TX. But tickets MUST be purchased in advance and you can do that by clicking here. Tickets go on sale Wednesday. All district and administration passes will be accepted. THSCA, Military, and Senior Citizen discounts will still be available.

Parents Will Need to Find Something for the Kids to do

It's great to hear about many people support their hometown teams, but this is also a heads up for all parents. If you're not able to attend the game, you're going to have to find something for the kids to do on Friday as school will not be in session. Hopefully they are able to carpool with friends to the game but this is your warning about no school on Friday.

