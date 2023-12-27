The Dallas Cowboys is without a doubt, one the most successful teams that represent Texas in the NFL (of course). The Cowboys have seen their success of scoring some big games; and some of the highest scoring games in the NFL. So let's take a look at the highest scoring games in Cowboys history.

The highest scoring games for the Dallas Cowboys

We experienced one of the highest scoring games from the Cowboys not too long ago; on December 26, 2021, the Cowboys would beat the Washington Football Team (before they became the Commanders) at AT&T Stadium, 56-14.

Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys Getty Images loading...

Even as recent as last year, December 4, 2022, the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts, 54-19. This game would also be at home (I'm starting to see a pattern here...)

Indianapolis Colts v Dallas Cowboys Getty Images loading...

The highest scoring game the Cowboys would have on the road, happened on January 8, 2022; the Cowboys would defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 51-26.

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

The Cowboys would also have one of the highest scoring games in Super Bowl history; they would defeat the Buffalo Bills at Super Bowl XXVII in 1993, 52-17. The score would total 69, tied for the 4th highest scoring Super Bowl game.

Ken Norton Jr. Getty Images loading...

But the HIGHEST scoring game(s) ever achieved by the Dallas Cowboys happened TWICE, with both games at home;

against the Detroit Lions on September 15, 1968 where they would win 59-13

and against the San Francisco 49ers on October 15, 1968; 59-14.

The Cowboys have also lost some of the highest scoring NFL games

Just like their highs, the Cowboys have also experienced some lows in their career as well.

the Cowboys would lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XIII in 1979, 35-31; a total of 66 points making it the 6th highest scoring Super Bowl game in history.

they would also lose to the Denver Broncos on October 6, 2013, 51-48 (one of the highest scoring games ever in the NFL with a total of 99 points)

Denver Broncos v Dallas Cowboys Getty Images loading...

So far the Cowboys have yet to score 60 points in a game, but the fact they have scored 56 points & 59 points in the past... I think it's likely they very much could pull it off in the future.

