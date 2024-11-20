Good news, Texas! Construction on a brand new $1.5 billion sports and entertainment district, which includes a new stadium, could begin as early as December in Mansfield, Texas.

For many people in the Tyler, Texas area, driving west to enjoy entertainment and sports options is a regular occurrence. And now, we will have yet another reason to do so.

Planning documents report the new complex, set to be called the Staybolt Street District, will include a 166,000-square-foot venue for sporting events, according to a report from WFAA out of Dallas, Texas.

Get our free mobile app

The new project is funded both privately and publicly and will bring a whole new level of entertainment options to the Mansfield area. We anticipate the new complex will bring lots of new tourist revenue and tax dollars to the area, as well. Not to mention quite a few new jobs for area residents.

What all is planned to be a part of this new $1.5 billion sports and entertainment district in Mansfield, Texas?

According to WFAA, 'The Mansfield Economic Development Corp., FC Dallas, High5 Entertainment and REV Entertainment broke ground in August on infrastructure for the Staybolt Street district. Eventually, the mixed-use district could feature a hotel and conference center, a High5 Entertainment venue, retail and single-family housing across 300 acres.'

The 'centerpiece' of the district will be the new stadium, which is planned seat 7,000 people. Sports programming will be mainly handled by FC Dallas Major League Soccer Team, which is owned by the prominent Hunt family. FC Dallas will also help with both the construction and the design of the new facility.

According to a story by Arlington Report, they plan to open in Spring 2026.

WARNING: 10 Things That Make Texas People Really Angry Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

Items Included in the Target Thanksgiving Meal for Four for $20 Target has announced a Thanksgiving meal option for only $20 that will feed four people. Here's what will be included. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley