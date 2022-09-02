Top 10: These Are Texas’ Most Expensive High School Football Stadiums in ’22
I'm not sure I'd even want to watch a high school football movie that wasn't based in Texas. Do those even exist? From Dallas, TX to Houston, TX and even smaller school districts in between, Texas is home to some impressive high school stadiums.
It was a bit different where I graduated high school. Don't get me wrong we loved high school football, but we shared our football stadium with our crosstown rivals. And there were only bleachers on one side of the field.
I'll tell you this, it's kinda awkward yelling obscenities about an opposing player only to find out their mom is sitting right next to you, something I learned first hand.
Any guesses which school lands at No. 1? You may be surprised. Let's dive into it, the ten most expensive high school football stadiums according to USA TODAY High School Sports: