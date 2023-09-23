Are the New Texas Homecoming Mums Out of Control or Do You Love Them?

OK, we need your opinion on the new mum trend we're seeing in Texas in 2023. These enormous mums--are they totally out of control or do you love them?

It's been quite a few years since I've been a wearer of Homecoming Mums here in Tyler, Texas. What's funny is, back then, I remember hearing my Mom and her friends talking about how ENORMOUS our mums were. Meanwhile, me and my friends tried to explain to her, as politely as we could for know-it-all 15 and 16-year-olds, that things had changed and this was just simply the way it was done now. My Mom eventually relented and let the subject go.

However, I understand what she may have been feeling now.

I am tempted to be nervous to share my opinion on the subject because people tend to take the opinions of others more seriously than they probably should sometimes. Not to mention the fact that I sincerely have no desire to hurt anyone's feelings--ever.

At the same time, I find the MASSIVE mums we've been seeing as of late a bit over the top for my taste. But so what? If the lovely young ladies and dapper lads enjoy it, fine by me. But personally, I would feel the Mum was wearing ME. And shoutout to those talented enough to make them--but my GOSH.

And for those who get them professionally done, can you imagine the COST? Well, you'll see the cost of some of these in the videos below.

I'm glad to see our Texas high school kids happy. At the same time, these mums are a little much in my opinion.

We've come a long way when it comes to Homecoming Mums. The whole tradition started quite modestly, actually.

The first Homecoming Mum, according to a story from NBCDFW, "was seen at Baylor University in 1936, according to Texas Highways." Since then, these Homecoming Mums (which is a nickname, if you will, for chrysanthemums) have been an ongoing tradition. And since Texas likes to take everything to the extreme and make it bigger and better (which I typically love), Mums have been no exception. And honestly, I've been all about it...until recently.

In my opinion, a Homecoming Mum shouldn't be literally as large as the people wearing them. But to each their own.

Even the garters that the guys wear are shockingly large. In fact, they're the same size as the girls' Mums used to be.

Again, to each their own. Enjoy. Do your thing. But I'd be fibbing if I didn't say I think we've gone one step too far. In my opinion, a Mum shouldn't be more visible than the kids wearing them.

OK, but what do you think? Take a look at a few of these videos from TikTok:

