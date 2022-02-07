There are a lot of things that you could do to make this property your own but there are going to be rock music fans who will appreciate this home in the condition that it is in right now. This property located at 1209 Hickory Valley Court in Arlington, TX used to be owned by Vinnie Paul who was the drummer in the band Pantera before he passed away in 2018. This property was for sale for just days before the listing switched to pending, the list price was $750k, but the home now seems to be under contract but you can still see inside Vinnie Paul's former home in the pictures below.

The outdated but fun home and property consists of 4 bedrooms and 4 and 1/2 bathrooms. The home totals 3,784 square feet, sitting on just shy of a 1.5 acre lot. As you will notice in the pictures below there was a lot of black and white checkerboard type pattern used throughout the house. But the most amount of comments I read online about this house was about the mis-colored bricks leading up to the front door of this house. Now I can't stop noticing it.

The Views From This Place Are Beautiful

This property is sitting on a hilltop so it has some gorgeous views of Fort Worth, Veridian Lake, Las Colinas, and Arlington, Texas. The home comes with four top-of-the-line AC units and has an electric generator. This place has a lot of unique things but still needs lots of updating.

The House Looks Great For Entertaining Guests

The pool is awesome, the attached spa probably needs a good cleaning, the property has a sauna and huge outdoor area for dining and entertaining. While it looks like this place already has a new owner we can still look at what it looks like inside with the pictures below.

Look inside former home of Vinnie Paul the drummer of Pantera The home needs seem updating but here is the former home of rocker Vinnie Paul:

