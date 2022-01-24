The real estate market in the state of Texas is bonkers just like everywhere else, but this specific house offers some extras that you won't find in other homes. Located at 3601 Lily Street in Pasadena, Texas is this stunning property that used to be owned by a legendary country music star Mickey Gilley. Which is why it makes sense that this amazing property that is currently for sale includes a recording studio.

Obviously, you don't have to be a recording musician to have fun in a recording studio as you could use it as your own room to listen to your favorite music without the distractions that life can bring, or it could be perfect for an online influencer. But this place offers much more than just a recording studio at it has 5 bedrooms, 7 1/2 bathrooms, and the home is just shy of 8,000 square feet. You also have plenty of room as the property consists of 9.81 acres of land.

This Place is Ready For Luxury Living and Entertaining

While the house was built in 1984 it's clear that it has been well taken care of as you scroll through the pictures below. It's got plenty of the extras that we all enjoy including a stocked lake and walking trail, gazebo, tennis courts, swimming pool, even a 5-car garage with a half bathroom attached.

Offering Quiet Country Living With Everything You Could Want

If you like to cook this place has a Chef's kitchen. For entertaining there is a game room with wet bar, there is an electronic movie screen and a top notch billiards table. Plus plenty of room for parking for all of your friends and family to come visit. The price tag is $2.1 million but look at these photos:

