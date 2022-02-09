When you think of a home owned by a celebrity you expect it to be large and luxurious and that is exactly what you get when looking at the former home of NFL Star JJ Watt. After spending 9 years with the Houston Texans the professional athlete now plays for the Arizona Cardinals which I'm sure is why he is looking to sell his former property in Houston. If you have 5 million dollars and want a beautiful home you should look at the amazing photos of this place.

While I realize I will probably not have the money to purchase a home like this it's always fun to see inside the home or former home of these big time celebrities that make millions of dollars each year. The property that was owned by JJ Watt now for sale has the address of 9 Gage Court in Houston, Texas 77024. And the photos below show you just how beautiful this property really is.

Plenty of Room to Entertain Guests

The home consists of 5 bedrooms and 6 1/2 bathrooms with special interior designers and a stunning outdoor area set up perfectly for entertaining friends and family. This place has it all including a gorgeous living room that overlooks the pool, not to mention the top notch kitchen that is set up for a chef.

The Master Suite is Fantastic

To relax in the master suite you have a spa bath, two walk-ins, and a sitting room. Within the family/game room there is a walk-up bar. There are too many extra to list them all, but don't forget about the four-car garage.

Just look at the remarkable photos for yourself.

NFL Star JJ Watt Owned This Property in Houston, Texas While playing for the Houston Texans NFL star JJ Watt used to call this place home.

