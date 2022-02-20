Four Beautiful Waterfalls to Chase on a Road Trip in Texas

Road trips in Texas are always beautiful, and these four locations are all road trip worthy!

Our Lone Star State is full of natural beauty. East Texas is a great example of the beauty in nature with our roses, pine trees, lakes and rivers. We may not have the rolling hills of Austin, or whimsical homes like the Bloomhouse, but we are just a short drive away from so many extraordinary sights.

Gorman Falls Trail, Texas 76853, USA

There is so much to see at the Gorman Falls. Found in Spicewood Springs, you can enjoy a cave tour, paddling the river, hiking and biking. To enjoy the waterfall you’ll want to prepare for a rough and rocky three mile hike.

Krause Springs Drive, Krause Springs Dr, McKinney, TX 75071, USA

With 32 springs on the property, there is much to explore at Krause Springs in addition to the waterfall. It has several man made pools and a natural one. The 115 acre property has been owned by the Krause Family for 50 years and is listed on the National Registry of Historical Places.

Pedernales Falls State Park Nature Trail, Texas 78663, USA

Slabs of limestone create this natural wonder and majestic views. Here you can hike, camp, bike, picnic and geocache. There’s a bird blind to enjoy as well as a butterfly garden where you can view wildlife. For safety, you’re not able to swim in the falls area, but you can enjoy swimming and tubing in other areas of the river.

Hamilton Pool, Texas 78620, USA

This is a very popular location to visit, and many have enjoyed it’s awe-inspiring beauty. It’s found in Dripping Springs, near Austin. It’s a lovely place for a hike or swim. No matter the season, you can enjoy the beauty here.

