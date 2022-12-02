Four of the Top 15 Pet-Friendly Vacation Cities in the US are in Texas

I've got friends who just don't go on vacation anymore because they don't trust their pets with anyone else, does that sound familiar? Out pets our important, a big part of our family too. Well, some good news here, turns out Dallas, TX is an extremely pet-friendly city, but not quite as much as one other Texas city.

If you are one of those families that likes to bring your pets with you when you go out of town, you're living in the right place.

According to a report from the vacation experts at Family Destinations Guide, four out of the Top 15 pet-friendly cities are right here in The Lone Star State... that means it's even easier to bring your pets along on your getaways.

These fine folks took the time to uncover the best cities in the U.S. for pet travel, including ones that have the most pet-friendly accommodations/listings. And on top of Texas landing 4 of the Top 15, we've got three inside the Top 10, and a couple of Texas cities occupy the No. 2 and No. 1 spots.

“Houston takes first place as the most pet-friendly destination in the US, with 478 listings for pet-friendly accommodation. Dallas has 470 pet-friendly listings, San Antonio has 463, and Austin has 416. With over 89 state parks, there’s plenty for holidaymakers and their pets to explore,” according to the report.

Washout further adieu, let's dive into the list. Ladies and gentlemen, These are the most Pet-Friendly Vacation Cities in the US:

1. Houston, TX

2. Dallas, TX

3. San Diego, CA

4. Jacksonville, FL

5. Orlando, FL

6. San Antonio, TX

7. Phoenix, AZ

8. Los Angeles, CA

9. Chicago, IL

10. New York City, NY

11. Philadelphia, PA

12. Las Vegas, NV

13. Denver, CO

14. Austin, TX

15. Seattle, WA

16. Atlanta, GA

17. San Francisco, CA

18. Washington DC

19. San Jose, CA

20. Boston, MA

There you have it. If you plan on traveling with your fury friends may wanna begin your search at the top of the list and work your way down.

