Four Red River Army Depot Officials & Vendors Sentenced In Bribery Scheme

Four individuals, including two Red River Army Depot (RRAD) officials, have been sentenced for federal violations that happened right here in East Texas according to the Justice Department.

Red River Army Depot is located in Texarkana, Texas and its mission is providing ground combat and tactical systems sustainment maintenance operations. In civilian terms, they focus on making sure our military's vehicles and equipment are in top shape.

According to The Feds, Five Individuals Tried To Rig Bids In Order To Line Their Pockets.

According to a press release, 69 year old Jimmy Scarbrough of Hooks, a former RRAD official who was the Equipment Mechanic Supervisor at the RRAD, a position he held from November 2001 until May 2019, directed more than $7 million in purchases through the government purchase card (GPC) program to 44 year old Jeffrey Harrison and 52 year old Justin Bishop, both former former RRAD vendors.

The GPC program is designed to ensure a competitive bidding process.

Scarbrough told the vendors what to bid, including the item, the quantity, and the price. By collecting fake bids from multiple vendors, Scarbrough was able to direct RRAD purchases to his select vendors, in this case Harrison and Bishop, while maintaining the appearance of a competitive bidding process.

Scarbrough also defrauded the United States by falsely certifying that he had received the purchased items, therefore causing the RRAD to pay his select vendors. However, the reality was that Scarborough instructed the vendors not to deliver certain RRAD-purchased items.

Scarbrough demanded hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from his selected vendors.

Scarbrough accepted bribes in various forms, including receiving at least $116,000.00 in U.S. Postal Service money orders from Harrison. Scarbrough also had Harrison and Bishop purchase at least $135,000.00 in car parts or services for his hot rod collection, which included a red and black 1936 Ford Tudor, an electric green 1932 Ford Coupe, a cherry red 1951 Ford F-1 truck, and more. Scarbrough received more than $27,000.00 worth of firearms from Bishop, including rare Colt handguns and Wurfflein dueling pistols.

Finally, Scarbrough directed at least $32,000.00 in donations to the Hooks Volunteer Fire Department while he was the Capitan of Operations. In total, Scarbrough received more than $300,000.00 in bribe payments from Harrison and Bishop.

Scarbrough is not the only official at RRAD who accepted bribes.

Devin McEwin accepted more than $21,000.00 in bribes from Harrison, including hunting trips, donations directed to the Annona Volunteer Fire Department, and the refurbishment of his 1964 Ford truck. Additionally, Louis Singleton accepted more than $18,000 in bribes from Harrison and others, including tickets to the Hall of Fame section of AT&T Stadium for the Dallas Cowboys football game against the New England Patriots. Singleton was the supervisor of the GPC program at the RRAD and was responsible for approving purchases requested by Scarbrough.

All 5 Involved Including Scarborough Plead Guilty.

Jeffery Harrison was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to forfeit $300,000. Justin Bishop was sentenced to 12 months and 1 day in federal prison and was ordered to forfeit $55,000.

Devin McEwin, 43, of Avery and Louis Singleton, 64, of Texarkana plead guilty to receiving bribes from Harrison and both were sentenced to a five-year term of federal probation, including eight months of home confinement and was ordered to forfeit $21,000 and pay a fine of $5,000 for McEwin while Singleton has a fine of $18,000.

As for Jimmy Scarbrough, he pleaded guilty on August 22, 2022, to conspiring with Harrison, Bishop, and others to defraud the United States, commit theft of government property, and commit bribery. At that time, Scarbrough agreed to forfeit his 1951 Ford F-1 pickup truck and amount of money to be determined by the court. Scarbrough faces up to 5 years in federal prison and is awaiting sentencing.

