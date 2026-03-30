(Tyler, Texas) - What is a favorite pastime for many East Texans during the spring and summer? Fishing. What is a favorite pastime for many East Texans during the fall? Hunting. You will need a license to do both legally in Texas.

If you've invited a friend from out of state, they'll have to get a license, too, to be able to hunt or fish in Texas. However, some will try to be sneaky to get a lower rate for renewal by giving a false address. That's why this new rule takes effect August 1.

Getting a New Hunting and Fishing License in Texas

If you need to get a new hunting or fishing license starting in August, there will be an extra step to get that new license. Texas Parks and Wildlife (KHOU) will require proof of residency when you fill out the new application. This is being done because of an increase in fraud.

Many out-of-staters and foreign residents will apply for a hunting or fishing license but claim they live in Texas to get a cheaper rate. This new step will help prevent this fraud. The new rules take effect August 1 so be ready to present some additional verification.

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What's Needed to Get a New Hunting or Fishing License

Certain residents living outside the State of Texas will have to present an unexpired REAL ID or state identification card to apply. In addition, those same out of state residents will have to provide a valid passport, U.S. military identification card, Texas license to carry a handgun, an original birth certificate, or an original U.S. government issued document of a child born abroad to U.S. citizens. For anyone visiting from outside of our country, a valid passport and other documents required to enter the country will need to be submitted.

You can find all the details about what's required for a new hunting or fishing license in Texas at tpwd.texas.gov.

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