(Longview, Texas) - So me and my wife got our tax refund in recently. We saved some, took care of a couple of bills with some and we decided to play the Texas Lottery with some of it. We didn't want to play the usual tickets, either.

We went to our favorite spot and bought two $100 tickets. We each took a ticket and started scratching. Neither. Ticket. Won. Anything. We thought we'd at least come out even on the deal. We did win $50 on a $20 ticket we got, though.

13 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Play in April

On the Texas Lottery website, you'll find a page that lists all of the current games to play and the jackpots that are still available to win. A lot of people like having this page because it plays into their strategy of which games to play. It also tells how old the game is and when a game will be closing.

To piggyback on the story I told above, spending $100 on a Texas Lottery scratch off isn't financially sound. We'd never done it and just wanted to give it shot with the refund dollars we got. We may give it another shot when next year's refund comes in.

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Check Out the 13 Newest Texas Lottery Scratch Offs for April

There are tickets with some nice jackpots still available to win. Take a look at the tickets below and have some fun playing the Texas Lottery this month. Good luck my friends.

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Play These 13 Brand New Texas Lottery Scratch Offs This Month (Accurate as of April 2, 2026) There is something to the fun of playing a Texas Lottery scratch off every once in a while. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media