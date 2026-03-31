(Smith County, Texas) - Show of hands, how many of your wives have busted out the broom and the list to start the spring cleaning projects? Mine hasn't but I know it's coming. I will admit, there is something to taking a day and just cleaning.

We rent our place in Lindale so any large appliances are not ours. If one were to break down, management would replace the appliance and haul away the broken down one. When you own your home, that disposal is on you.

"Smith Countywide Cleanup" is Happening Through April

Throughout the month of April, Smith County is giving you the opportunity to get rid of some of your bulky items for free. You'll be able to load up a "truckload of bulky items (3 cubic yards of solid waste)" to drop off at the Greenwood Farms Landfill. To do it for free, though, you'll have to get a voucher.

That voucher can be picked up at:

Smith County Annex Building at 200 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler

Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office at 11325 Spur 248 in Tyler

Precinct 1 Constable at 308 E. Ferguson in Tyler

Precinct 2 JP/Constable at 15405 Highway 155 South in Noonday

Precinct 3 JP/Constable at 313 E. Duval Street in Troup

Precinct 4 JP/Constable at 14152 Highway 155 North in Winona

Precinct 5 JP/Constable at 2616 S. Main Street in Lindale

City of Whitehouse at 101 Bascom Road in Whitehouse

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What Can't Be Accepted During the Cleanup

There are some items that can't be disposed of during the cleanup:

hazardous waste

pesticides

herbicides

solvents

gasoline

oils

acid

batteries

asbestos

wet paint

Freon

whole tires

televisions

computers

refrigerators

freezers

You can drop off one mattress. Any additional mattresses will cost you $63 each. If you need more details, go to smith-county.com.

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