I took my daughters to Dairy Queen last week for Blizzards. My favorite part of the trip, after spending time with them and getting DQ's delicious soft serve mixed with candy, was their complete confusion over the DQ Blizzard flip.

Get our free mobile app

My brother worked at Dairy Queen in high school, and yes, they are required to flip your Blizzard in the drive thru. And, yes, it is a Dairy Queen signature thing to do. It's their fun trick to display each Blizzard's thickness.

Well, now you have the chance to get $5,000 worth of Blizzard flips with their Sweetest Season Pass. The gift cards will go to 20 lucky people, and will be loaded with $5,000 cash.

The sweepstakes is underway now, it began today (Tuesday, May 18) at noon ET, and will end Monday, May 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET. There are two ways to enter

Facebook: Comment on the announcement post with your favorite Summer Blizzard Treat Menu flavor, along with both #DQSweetestSeasonPass and #DQSweepstakes.

Twitter: Retweet the announcement post with your favorite Summer Blizzard Treat Menu flavor, along with both #DQSweetestSeasonPass and #DQSweepstakes.

Click here for full rules and requirements. You can enter once per day, per social media platform.

And headsup, you'll be able to use your Sweetest Season Pass on a few new delicious flavors with Dairy Queen's Summer Blizzard Treat Menu features the following flavors:

Girl Scout Thin Mints

Brownie Batter

Raspberry Fudge Bliss

DRUMSTICK with Peanuts

Frosted Animal Cookie

Cotton Candy