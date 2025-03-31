(Longview, Texas) - It wasn't too long ago that we learned about 25 Texas Dairy Queen stores suddenly closing their doors and auctioning off kitchen equipment (KNUE). Six of those 25 Dairy Queen closures were in East Texas. This left many East Texans upset their favorite Blizzard stop was being shut down.

It seemed that the bad news had cooled off for Dairy Queen fans and employees. That was until recently when 12 more Dairy Queen stores shut their doors. Again, six of these stores are in East Texas.

List of Closed Dairy Queen Stores Continues to Grow

In February of 2025, we learned about the closure of 25 Texas Dairy Queen stores owned by Lone Star Dairy Queen. Six of those locations were in East Texas. The closures came when the franchise owner refused to comply with Dairy Queen cooperate requests to make changes.

After those closures and subsequent equipment auctions, it seemed things had calmed down. That was until last week (week of March 24) that 12 more Texas Dairy Queen stores would close (KETK). This list included six more East Texas Dairy Queen stores in Hemphill, Jasper, Kountze, Huntington, Lufkin and in Longview on Eastman Road.

Get our free mobile app

I can confirm that 12 DQ restaurants in Texas owned by a single franchise owner closed during the past week. These closures are related to closures last month by the same franchise owner. - Dairy Queen corporate spokeswoman to KFDM

At least for now, any other East Texas store seems to be safe. Those stores are owned by other franchisees. Unfortunately, if you are a Dairy Queen fan and those locations in Hemphill, Jasper, Kountze, Huntington, Lufkin and in Longview on Eastman Road were your go-to, you'll have to find another location.

READ MORE: The One Thing That is Illegal to Do to Your Cash in Texas

READ MORE: I Called What are Supposedly Still Active Payphones in East Texas

The 2025 Storm Names Have Been Revealed as Texas Hurricane Season Gets Closer Summertime will be here before we know it along with hurricane season. ( Original gallery created by Michael Gibson of KNUE in Tyler, Texas. Any unauthorized reuse of this gallery without the expressed written consent of the author is strictly prohibited.) Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, Michael Gibson - 101.5 KNUE