Frontline Workers, Active-Duty Military Can Get Free Starbucks Throughout December

I like a bit of good news to kick off the week, and Starbucks is delivering! If you, or your best friend, or your spouse, or your neighbor are frontline essential workers or active-duty military, they will be treated to free Starbucks coffee all December long.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Starbucks is making the move in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and to recognize the significant efforts of the front-line responder and health care community, Starbucks announced on December 1 that it will offer a free tall brewed coffee (hot or iced!) to front-line responders throughout the month of December.

That's not a bad way to say thank you considering these hard-working people are working all hours of the day and night. A coffee is a nice little pick-me-up, and can be what they need to get through that next shift.

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” said Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks vice president, Global Social Impact. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.”

Here's how it works: