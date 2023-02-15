Here's the thing, I don't crave coffee. I don't need a cup of coffee before anyone can talk to me. I don't need a cup of coffee to wake up. To be perfectly honest, unless I've got about a third of my cup full of creamer, I can't drink coffee, it's just nasty without it. Having said all of that, a lifestyle vlogger on TikTok shared a Starbucks drink recipe that Tyler and Longview, Texas, or really any East Texas, fan needs to try.

Get our free mobile app

Starbucks Secret Menu Item

Some of you may follow @karikenned on TikTok. She is a Texas lifestyle vlogger who shares fun finds at various stores. Recently, she showed off a drink that she says can't be found anywhere else except at her local Target. She doesn't say which city she is in, though, so it could be Longview or it could be San Antonio, I don't know.

In case you missed the reveal at the end, here is the recipe:

Starbucks Texas Style - karikenned via TikTok Starbucks Texas Style - karikenned via TikTok loading...

Does this sound good?

I don't go to Starbucks. I don't even know how to order a drink at Starbucks with all their made up words for sizes. I've gone for my girlfriend but she has to text me exactly how to say it because frankly its all gibberish to me.

Anywho

It seems that this particular flavor is only available at that specific location. That's not to say you couldn't request it at your favorite Starbucks. @karikenned on TikTok seemed to enjoy it so I thought it would cool to pass on the recipe to you, the coffee fan of East Texas.

Give it a try if you want. Cheers to your $8 cup of liquid beans with fancy foam.

If You Love Horses, the Rising S Ranch in Athens Could be for You This is the most expensive property in all of Athens with a beauty to match the price.

A Quick 9 Pictures of the New 2 Story H-E-B in New Braunfels East Texans feel very deprived of not having a modern H-E-B in the area. That's why this new store in New Braunfels will make fans in the area very jealous.