Texas Woman Shares Secret Starbucks Drink All Fans Need to Try
Here's the thing, I don't crave coffee. I don't need a cup of coffee before anyone can talk to me. I don't need a cup of coffee to wake up. To be perfectly honest, unless I've got about a third of my cup full of creamer, I can't drink coffee, it's just nasty without it. Having said all of that, a lifestyle vlogger on TikTok shared a Starbucks drink recipe that Tyler and Longview, Texas, or really any East Texas, fan needs to try.
Starbucks Secret Menu Item
Some of you may follow @karikenned on TikTok. She is a Texas lifestyle vlogger who shares fun finds at various stores. Recently, she showed off a drink that she says can't be found anywhere else except at her local Target. She doesn't say which city she is in, though, so it could be Longview or it could be San Antonio, I don't know.
@karikenned @starbucks this drink is so addicting #starbuckshacks #texasstyle #starbuckstexasstyle #targetstarbucks #starbucksrecipe #trythisatstarbucks #starbucksdtink #coffeeaddict #coffeetiktok #starbuckshack #trythis #momsoftiktok ♬ original sound - Karina | Lifestyle Vlogger
In case you missed the reveal at the end, here is the recipe:
Does this sound good?
I don't go to Starbucks. I don't even know how to order a drink at Starbucks with all their made up words for sizes. I've gone for my girlfriend but she has to text me exactly how to say it because frankly its all gibberish to me.
Anywho
It seems that this particular flavor is only available at that specific location. That's not to say you couldn't request it at your favorite Starbucks. @karikenned on TikTok seemed to enjoy it so I thought it would cool to pass on the recipe to you, the coffee fan of East Texas.
Give it a try if you want. Cheers to your $8 cup of liquid beans with fancy foam.