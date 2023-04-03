What’s The Band Schedule at Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival ’23 in Tyler, TX?

I hope you're ready! Guys, we are less than five weeks away from our 9th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by Longview Drive Shaft, in Tyler, TX. And we just want to be sure everyone knows what time their favorite singers will be taking The Optimum Stage on Saturday, May 6th.

Produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, this is gonna be a helluva party, y'all. Real quick reminder, before we get into the schedule, remember, if you've been waiting to get tickets, get them before the early bird pricing ends. Ticket prices will go up on April 17th.

ARTIST SCHEDULE:

3:45pm – Kaitlin Butts

4:30pm – Mike and the Moonpies

5:45pm – Charlie Robison

7:00pm – William Clark Green

8:30pm – Shane Smith & the Saints

10:00pm – Charley Crockett

