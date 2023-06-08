Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic

If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.

HOW TO DRIVE IN HOUSTON:

RUSH HOUR: The morning rush hour is from 5:00 am to noon. The evening rush hour is from noon to 7:00 pm. Friday's rush hour starts on Thursday morning. WHAT SPEED LIMIT? The minimum acceptable speed on I-45 is 80 mph. On 99 and 59, your speed is expected to at least match the highway number. Anything less is considered 'Wussy'.

The minimum acceptable speed on I-45 is 80 mph. On 99 and 59, your speed is expected to at least match the highway number. Anything less is considered 'Wussy'. HOUSTON HAS ITS OWN TRAFFIC RULES:. Houston has its own version of traffic rules. For example, Ferraris and Lamborghinis owned by sports stars go first at a four-way stop. Cars/trucks with the loudest muffler go second. The trucks with the biggest tires go third. The HOV lanes are really designed just for the slow Louisianans passing through who are used to hogging the left lane everywhere. NEVER HONK: Never honk at anyone. Ever. Seriously. It's another offense that can get you shot.

NEVERENDING CONSTRUCTION: Road construction is permanent and continuous. Detour barrels are moved around for your entertainment pleasure during the middle of the night to make the next day's driving a bit more exciting. ALWAYS BE ALERT: Watch carefully for road hazards such as drunks, ladders, possums, skunks, dogs, barrels, cones, furniture, cats, mattresses, shredded tires, squirrels, rabbits, and crows.MOST IMPORTANT: If you get LOST, Look for I-45 ... Then you are somewhere in Houston.

Does Houston traffic make you nervous? Let us know in the Facebook comments of this status.