(KNUE-FM) An anonymous poster on the Whitehouse, Texas, Rants, Raves Facebook page shared a concern this week about the "dangerous conditions" parents face when dropping off and picking up their kids in the White House Independent School District, and it's gaining some attention.

I attended school in Whitehouse during my 6th-grade year and absolutely loved it. Back then, traffic wasn't as much of an issue as it seems to be now, so I'm not in a position to comment on the situation today. However, parents seem concerned about what some feel has become a frustrating situation.

What the Anonymous Poster Said About Traffic Safety

The original contributor shared this post:

"Ok, so when are we as a community going to address the disaster and dangerous conditions surrounding our school drop off and pick up?

Over the course of this school year, I have watched people driving on the wrong side of the road, up the wrong way on driveways, through the protected zones, and across the crosswalk. Things around Holloway and the High School are just a nightmare, with everyone ignoring the right-of-way because they have to wait forever. I know the lines suck, but that shouldn't make it all right to ignore driving laws. It is only going to put our kids at risk of injury."

Residents Say the Roads Weren’t Designed for This Much Traffic

Parents quickly began sharing their own experiences in the comments and offered suggestions on how to improve the situation and make it safer. One of the commenters, who also chose to remain anonymous, shared this:

“There are just too many people for our little roads. The schools and surrounding streets were never designed for this level of traffic. Even adding just a couple more buses could take 50 or more cars off the road every morning and afternoon.”

A “Domino Effect” at One Key Pickup Spot

Another commenter, Jordan, wrote:

“Picking up kids at the church is a huge part of the problem. That line spills into the school pickup line, and then everything behind it gets backed up. It’s like a domino effect.”

Could Walking or Riding the Bus Help Ease the Strain?

Still, another contributor to the conversation wrote that people could help by either riding the bus or walking to school, when possible:

“Honestly, the traffic has been bad for years, but most of the people complaining aren’t doing anything to help. Riding the bus or walking when possible would make a huge difference.”

Community Suggestions: Turn Lanes, Lights, and More Buses

Others also commented, suggesting improvements to the overall infrastructure, such as adding turn lanes and traffic lights at school entrances, as well as increasing bus service to ease the strain.

This Isn’t the First Time Whitehouse Parents Have Raised Concerns

This isn't the first time parents of WISD students have shared concerns. A couple of years ago, a Whitehouse mom was worried about how people would drive recklessly in school zones. Truly, no matter how ideal the infrastructure, drivers must learn to slow down in school zones. Please drive safely. For the parents' sake. For YOUR sake. And for the sake of our children.

Have you had any concerns about the safety in our East Texas school zones? Share your experience with us at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

