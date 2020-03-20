Gal Gadot, and 20+ Celebrities Sing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ from Self-Quarantine
View this post on Instagram
We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne ....... #KristenWiig #JamieDornan @labrinth @james_marsden @sarahkatesilverman @eddiebenjamin @jimmyfallon @natalieportman @zoeisabellakravitz @siamusic @reallyndacarter @amyadams @leslieodomjr @pascalispunk @chrisodowd @hotpatooties #WillFerrell @markruffalo @norahjones @ashleybenson @kaiagerber @caradelevingne @anniemumolo @princesstagramslam
Wonder Woman made a few calls and got all of her pals to serenade us. Gal Gadot who plays Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the DCU says that she was inspired by a video she saw of an Italian gentleman playing his trumpet.
"I ran into this video of this Italian guy playing the trumpet in his balcony to all the other people who were locked inside their homes" says Gadot. "And he was playing 'Imagine' and there was something so powerful and pure about this video. And it goes like this ..." That's where she breaks into John Lennon's "Imagine."
Celebrities including Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, and Maya Rudolph each join in to sing a line before it all comes back around to Gadot.
Y'all stay safe out there.