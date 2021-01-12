30 Years Ago: Garth Brooks Hits No. 1 With ‘Unanswered Prayers’

On this day (Jan. 12) in 1991, Garth Brooks soared to the top of the charts with his hit "Unanswered Prayers," from his multi-platinum-selling album No Fences. The song, which Brooks co-wrote with Pat Alger and Larry Bastian, was a true-life account of an incident that the country superstar had been through with his then-wife, Sandy.

""Unanswered Prayers" was a big part of my heart that went out on that record," Brooks explains. "In October of '89, I saw my old high school flame. And I can say this now -- at the time I couldn't: For the first two years of my married life, I really thought the girl that was for me was still that girl that was in high school.

Capitol Nashville

"And now, man, just the realization that what you have is the best for you and the best you could ever do in your lifetime," the Oklahoma native adds. "It sure makes you sleep well at night."

"Unanswered Prayers," which was Brooks' fourth chart-topping hit, stayed at No. 1 for two weeks and helped keep No Fences in the No. 1 spot for several months. Brooks likes the song so much that he's included it on several of his compilation albums, including The Hits, Limited Series and Double Live.

See Garth Brooks + More Country Stars Then and Now: