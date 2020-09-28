36 Years Ago: George Strait Releases ‘Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind’ Album

Thirty-six years ago today, on Sept. 28, 1984, George Strait may not have realized how significant a day it would become for him and his career. It was on that date that Strait released his album Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind, which became the country legend's second of many chart-topping records and spawned three Top 10 singles.

The title track of Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind, which was released via MCA Records, became Strait's sixth No. 1 single. Its two follow-up tunes, "The Cowboy Rides Away" and "The Fireman," both landed at No. 5, further sealing Strait's destiny as one of country music's reigning superstars.

Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind, which has sold more than one million copies, earned Strait his first CMA Awards trophy for Album of the Year, with the title track also earning a nomination for Single of the Year. Additionally, the record gave the Texan two ACM Awards for Album of the Year, as both an artist and producer. Strait co-produced the record, which was his first foray into production, with Jimmy Bowen.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.

