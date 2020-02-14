Get Ready, America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Is Coming To Texas

Get ready to break out the swimsuits, flip flops, and beach towels - even in February - as Texas is about to be the newest location for America's largest indoor waterpark, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions! This is sure to be a family favorite, and a vacation spot I'm sure to have to take my little one.

After scouting locations, Kalahari's newest location is set to open November 2020 in Round Rock. The fun will sit on 350 acres, and cost a whopping $550M to construct. This 223,000-square-foot indoor waterpark has everything for kids and parents alike. According to a press release, this is what we have coming:

Nearly 1,000 guest rooms including 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom suites, featuring residential Suites

America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark – 223,000 sq. ft.

State-of-the-Art Convention Center – 200,000 sq. ft.

Tom Foolery’s Adventure Park – spanning more than 80,000 sq. ft. of thrill rides, ropes course, climbing walls, indoor zipline, bowling, laser tag, mini-golf and more

Outdoor pools spanning three acres

Five restaurants including Kalahari’s signature steakhouse, Italian and Tex-Mex experience

Spa Kalahari and Salon

10,000 sq. ft. of retail space

The kids will also be able to enjoy a pizzeria and gelato shop.

Check out the renderings of what the resort is set to look like:

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

“We really pride ourselves on being good neighbors to the communities that Kalahari calls home,” says Todd Nelson, owner, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. “When we design our resorts, we stay focused on adding amenities that everyone can experience and enjoy – not only our overnight guests.”

The African-themed resort and waterpark will be located on U.S. 79 near Old Settlers Park.