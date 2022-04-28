Get Rid Of Old Rx Drugs East Texas, Saturday Is DEA Drug Take Back Day

Get our free mobile app

Saturday is the day East Texas to get rid of your old, expired, and unused prescription medication because Saturday is DEA Drug Take Back Day. Many police departments across East Texas are working in conjunction with pharmacies, healthcare providers, and others to get the unneeded medication out of kitchen and bathroom cabinets and properly dispose of it. The DEA and local law enforcement are hosting this free, no questions asked event to make our communities safer by removing unused drugs from our homes in hopes of reducing drug misuse, overdose, and deaths. And to prevent any form of addiction to begin.

Locations where you can take your outdated prescriptions Saturday, April 30th:

All happening Saturday, April 30th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (unless noted otherwise)

Tyler - Tyler Police Department

Brookshire's - 100 Rice Road (Rice and Broadway)

Longview - Longview Police Department

302 W. Cotton St.

Hallsville - Hallsville Police Department

105 W. Main St.

Kilgore - Kilgore Police Department

Walmart - 1201 Stone St.

Athens - Athens Police Department

Athens Partnership Center - 201 W. Corsicana St.

Palestine - Palestine Police Department

504 N. Queen St.

Gladewater - Gladewater Police Department

Gladewater Police Department Lobby - 511 S. Tyler St.

Gilmer - Gilmer Police Department

Gilmer Civic Center - 1218 U.S. Hwy. 271 N.

Marshall - Marshall Police Department

Walmart - 1701 E. End Blvd. N.

Daingerfield - Morris County Sheriff's Office

Morris County Sheriff's Office - 502 Union St.

Waskom - Harrison County Sheriff's Office

Pizza-N-More - 380 W. Texas Ave.

Sulphur Springs - Hopkins County Sheriff's Office

Atwoods - 817 Gilmer St.

Jefferson - Jefferson Police Department

Brookshire's - 404 E. Broadway St.

The DEA and local law enforcement offices have been hosting this Prescription Drug Take Back Day twice a year for several years now. According to the DEA.gov site, last year there were 4,276 participating departments nationwide hosting 4,982 collection sites. On this one day, 744,082 pounds of expired or unused medications were turned over to be properly disposed of.

On October 23, 2021, in Texas, the last drug take back event, there were 194 law enforcement departments participating and hosting 217 collection sites that took in 55,749 pounds of prescription medication. Since the program's inception, Texans have turned over 1,190,946 pounds of medications.

It is worth noting that during these events on Saturday, April 30th only pills and tablets will be accepted. Liquid or aerosol medications will not be accepted.

For more information and specifics on Take Back Day, please consult the DEA website. And if you have any unused or expired medication in your home, please dispose of it Saturday at one of these drop-off locations.

Big Sandy 721-Acre Ranch Comes With Elk, Antelope, Oryx & Three Homes This property in Big Sandy was developed as an exotic wildlife habitat and it lives up to it's name.

Visit SEVEN Epic Texas Landmarks in This One Long Weekend Road Trip It won't come as a surprise to any native Texan, but the Lone Star State is chock-full of iconic places to visit. This road trip will show you SEVEN of them.



People Share the Ten Best Places to Walk (Safely) in or Near Tyler, Texas Remember, no matter how "safe" a park or place may be, it's important to always be aware of your surroundings. You may even want to consider a walking buddy. Here's ten of the places Tyler, Texas locals recommend.