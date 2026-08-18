DFW International Airport has canceled plans for proposed ablution stations in Terminal D after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for a federal investigation into what he described as religious discrimination. Abbott has asked federal officials to review the proposal and similar religious accommodations at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Why DFW Canceled the Proposed Foot-Washing Stations

The proposal was stopped at the end of last week after Governor Greg Abbott threatened to pull state funding and called for a federal investigation into what he claimed was illegal religious discrimination.

Governor Abbott's office announced that our governor has directed a review of all state grants to entities that operate airports in Texas, with the possibility of revoking active grant funds if religious discrimination is found

READ MORE: Most Popular Flight Destinations Out Of The DFW Airports

Why Gov. Abbott Asked for a Federal Investigation

The dispute was getting lots of attention last week when the public was made aware of the proposal to install ablution facilities stations used for Islamic washing rituals on the pre-security side of Terminal D, DFW's international terminal. Governor Abbott called for a review of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport after a similar station was already installed there.

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What Abbott Wants Federal Officials to Review

Governor Abbott has now formally requested that the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration review religious facilities and accommodations at both airports and "take appropriate corrective action."

DFW announced last week that the project would not move forward.

There is no word on whether the ablution stations will remain in the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

If you want to share your comments on the proposed ablution stations. Email me anytime, billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

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