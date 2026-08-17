KILGORE, Texas -- If Kilgore looks a bit less cluttered lately, there's a reason. Kilgore Police say officers have removed a pretty impressive pile of temporary signs from city rights-of-way after receiving complaints and giving residents time to take them down themselves.

Kilgore Police Gave Residents a Week to Remove Signs

The Kilgore Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it had previously reminded area residents of the city ordinance requiring them to cover temporary signs placed in city rights-of-way. According to the department, intersections had begun getting cluttered, and some businesses were even nailing signs to telephone poles.

Rather than just immediately start pulling them down, Kilgore Police says they gave people a week's notice to remove their own signs until cleanup day came last Friday, August 14. Kilgore officers made quick work of it while out patrolling their regular areas.

What Happened to the Signs Kilgore Police Removed?

And for those who put up a sign and wonder where it is, Kilgore Police say they placed the signs beside the dumpsters between the Kilgore Police Department and City Hall. However, it's unclear whether they're still there as of this writing.

The post prompted a few questions from residents, particularly about garage-sale signs. In one exchange, a woman said she always retrieves her signs when her sale ends and asked whether that was accepted. Police responded that she might comply, but that when one sign goes up, so do many others. And not everyone would comply the way she would.

One East Texan Had a Creative Idea for the Signs

There were also some more creative suggestions for the discarded signs. One person proposed spray-painting the metal-framed ones and turning them into targets. Kilgore Police simply replied with a little humor: "resourceful."

What About Garage-Sale Signs?

And when the department suggested someone should create a garage-sale social media page, one East Texan appeared in the comments to announce that she already had one. Take a look here if you're interested.

Do You Like Kilgore's Cleaner Intersections?

So, what do you think?

OK, so do you like the cleaner intersections, or do you think temporary signs are still useful enough that we need a better solution? Let us know what you think at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

READ MORE: Do NOT Buy These Items at a Garage Sale in Texas

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