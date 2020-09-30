Globe Life Field Will Welcome Fans For the First Time Ever

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Texas Rangers built themselves a brand new ballpark in Arlington, Texas and then everything shut down due to the coronavirus. The Texas Rangers were bad this season so they didn't make the playoffs, but that doesn't mean the playoffs won't be coming to the Texas Rangers. Their ballpark at least.

In an attempt for Major League Baseball to be like the NBA the league will, "bubble" the final two rounds three rounds of the MLB playoffs. Starting in the Division Series two of the NL teams will play in Arlington at Globe Life Field while the other side of the NL bracket will play in Houston at Minute Maid.

The winners of those two series will meet at Globe Life Field in front of fans for the very first time in the history of that ballpark.

In conjunction with the Texas Rangers, MLB will make approximately 11,500 tickets available for each game with 10,550 fans spread throughout the ballpark and 950 in suites.

You can buy tickets, or at least attempt to, Tuesday, October 6th at 10:00 a.m. CT at MLB.com and texasrangers.com.

After the NLCS, the World Series will also be played at Globe Life Field which will mark the first neutral-site World Series in modern baseball history.

Face coverings will be required but fans will not be subjected to a temperature check. Neither firearms or bags will be permitted into the ballpark. But you can bring a sealed liter of non-flavored water so go crazy.

All food at the concessions stands will be pre-packaged and the ballpark will not be accepting cash payments. Card conversion stations can be found around the stadium. Fans must buy 4 or 8 tickets to ensure social distancing between seating groups. No seats will be sold within 20 feet of where a player might be located. All tickets will be digital.

To me, the saddest bit of news is that the all-you-can-eat buffet will not be open to fans due to safety precautions. RIP all-you-can-eat seats. Tailgating will is also canceled, though Texas Live! will be open from till midnight on weeknights and till 2am on weekends throughout the playoffs.