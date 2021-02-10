Gorilla Glue Challenge Sends Another Louisiana Resident to the ER

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

You would've thought that the harrowing tale of Tessica Brown would have scared the general public enough that no one would try to apply Gorilla Glue in ways that weren't clearly outlined on the products instructions - let alone their bodies, but that's just not the world we live in.

In fact, the pendulum of intelligence has swung in the opposite direction just about as far as it can go. According to Myarklamiss.com, a second Louisiana resident has now had to rush to the emergency room for applying this ultra-powerful super glue to their head. Believe it or not, this time it's even stupider.

Apparently, after Tessica used the glue in place of hairspray (causing an issue only a plastic surgeon can fix) a viral TikTok challenge took up the mantle of morons and that's how we get to Len Martin's story. According to the report, Martin used Gorilla Glue to affix a red Solo cup to his mouth. After failing to remove the disposable chalice on his own, he rushed to the ER where doctors were able to free him from his ordeal.

Unfortunately, the stunt did leave a lasting injury. Unless it heals correctly, health care workers say they may have to amputate.