If you have the luxury, freedom and time of being able to leave work for lunch each day consider yourself extremely lucky. Many of us wish we were like you! If you're among the lucky ones, you've still gotta be thinking about how long your lunch is really going to be, because I'm sure you're only allowed about an hour for lunch. Now if this is you, then one of the most important decisions you make all day will be is where to grab that bite to eat for lunch. When making the decision there are several factors that come into play:

type of food you're in the mood for

distance from the office

traffic hassle

With only about an hour to spare, you're usually limited to a quick sit-down type of restaurant or a deli that is close by so strategic planning is a must, especially when you factor in traffic. Your destination also has to be quick and understand that you're on a time crunch.

There are several deli and specialty restaurants that are extremely accommodating to those that are under the gun.

So when in a pinch when the normal dine-in restaurant may not be the best option, thanks to your suggestions, you've named many deli's around town that makes grabbing that hand-crafted perfectly made-to-order deli sandwich much easier to enjoy. Plus, you named several quick-style restaurants that will usually have you in and out and back in that office on time.

Grabbing A Bite To Eat Is Easy At These Tyler Lunch Hot Spots Grabbing a quick lunch in Tyler can be challenging, if you don't know where to go.

