Subway Giving Away One Million Free Subs, Details On How To Get Yours

There are two words that gets everybody's attention: FREE FOOD! After several years of going through lots of problems, sandwich giant Subway is doing what they can to get back into the public's good graces with a huge giveaway for customers soon!

Subway Recently Announced its new Subway Series

The Subway series is a revamp of 12 new sandwiches with unique names and numbers for an easier and faster ordering process. The new items all fall under four categories. First, there are Cheesesteaks, including The Philly, The Outlaw, and the Monster. Another flavor dubbed the Italianos includes three sandwiches: Supreme Meats, Bella Mozza, and The Boss. Chicken gets its own category with sandwiches named the MexiCali, The Great Garlic, and The Champ. Also on the list are the clubs that showcase The All-American Club, The Subway Club, and The Turkey Cali Club.

The Company Announced Plans To Giveaway One Million Free Subs As Part Of Its Revamp

Subway Settles Not-Really Foot Long Sandwich Litigation Getty Images loading...

According to a press release on their website, while guests are still able to order their go-to customized classic, Subway is encouraging fans across America to try them out. On July 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. local time, up to one million free 6-inch Subway Series subs will be offered across the nation. Guests have the opportunity to visit a participating Subway location during this timeframe and pick one free sandwich from the 12 new Subway Series sandwiches. So mark your calendars for July 12th so you can score some free lunch for the day!

