Win Your Way To Great Wolf Lodge In Grapevine

It's time to have some fun with the entire family with a getaway to Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine!

Interact with 101.5 KNUE in the contest below and you could win our prize package

Whether you're looking for a weekend getaway with the kids or a much longer stay, Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine is a great destination for any East Texas family.

Get immersed in the great outdoors as soon as you walk into the lobby and check in for your vacation full of fun all within one location. From heading to be in themed suites, to interactive games, memorable dining and shopping opportunities, to splashing it up at the indoor water park, there's endless fun waiting at Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine.

https://www.tiktok.com/@greatwolflodge/photo/7475555945054031146?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

Get our free mobile app

The lodge has gone through a transformation and is newly renovated throughout. The lodge has all new experiences and attractions waiting for you and the kids to explore and challenge.

New Great Wolf Lodge Grapevine attractions include:

Laser Trail - a fully immersive laser tag experiences

Ten Paw Alley - bowling, but on a miniature level that is thrilling for everyone

Northern Lights Arcade - expansion includes many new arcade games

MagiQuest Adventure - this interactive game is all new throughout the resort

The Virtual Frontier - a thrilling VR game

Howlers Peak Ropes Course

There is so much to see and do, but you can't forget about the main attraction...

THE 80,000 sq. ft. INDOOR WATER PARK

This water park is complete with slides, pool, tipping dunk bucket, lazy river and has attractions for all ages and thrill levels.

Interact in the contest below to earn entries to win a stay at Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine. The prize package includes: 1-night stay for four in standard family suites water park passes Mentioned attractions will be an added cost per person. The contest will end 04.06.25 and the winner will be contacted by the phone number provided upon entering the contest. This contest is being provided to 101.5 KNUE by Great Wolf Lodge Grapevine.

2025 Opening Dates For Water Parks Around East Texas When it comes to catching a break from the oppressive East Texas heat and humidity, you can turn to any of these nearby water parks. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

KID FLASH Cosmic Coaster At Six Flags Fiesta Texas Opening Summer 2023 will be a first-of-its-kind single rail family racing coaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio. This roller coaster is geared towards younger guests that are at least 36' tall. Gallery Credit: Six Flags Fiesta Texas