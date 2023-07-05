Win Lunch Or Dinner At Clear Springs Restaurant In Tyler

Get our free mobile app

Every single person in East Texas loves to eat! Whether you're from Frankston, Texas, Overton, Chapel Hill, Mt. Pleasant, Van, or Brownsboro, Texas, everyone loves to eat. When it comes to eating we all have our favorite places to pull up a chair to the table or a booth to slide into.

It's good though to get out there and break away from your favorite restaurant from time to time and refresh yourself with a place that we're pretty sure you've dined at before - unless your favorite place is already Clear Springs Restaurant in Tyler. We're giving you the opportunity to win a certificate from us and have dinner at Clear Springs Restaurant in Tyler.

We know eating out is a bit spendy and that's why we're looking forward to taking care of $40 of your check and you could possibly eat for free!

All you need to do is interact with us and you qualify to win a $40 certificate to Clear Springs Restaurant on S. Broadway in Tyler. When that bill comes and it's under forty bucks, well, it'll be free, but if you've got a big family or you're feeling gracious and taking a group of friends out, you can at least cover forty bucks on that tab!

Clear Springs Restaurant has been serving comfort food to East Texans since 2005 and satisfying hearty appetites with:

chicken fried steak

juicy burgers

catfish

hand-cut steaks

salads

and STACKs of onion rings

Interact with us through the contest entry points below and you could be our next dinner winner!

