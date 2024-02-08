Most people in the state of Texas don’t think too much about the light bulb that is shining on their porch. The only time people truly think about it is when it burns out and you need to replace it. But I will admit I didn’t know until recently that having a green light bulb as your porch light actually represents something that most Texans would be proud of.

I’m not sure if you’ve heard about this before but that green porch light is an indication that you love our US military veterans and it’s just an easy way to show your support. So, not only will your house look cool but you’re also doing something good and showing support for the ones that allow us our freedoms every day.

The Green Bulb Used to Be During a Specific Time

I wish that I had known about this before now, but I guess having that green light on your porch has been something that typically happened during a specific time of year, but supporters of the lights want it to be year-round. Here is a direct quote,

"Though some people may leave a green porch light on year-round to express their support, many choose to use this colored bulb around Veteran's Day, which is celebrated on November 11th, and Memorial Day, which falls on the last Monday of May."

Be Proud to Show Your Green Light

It would be great to see these lights pop-up all-over Texas, but you can’t change what others do with their porch light. So, next time you’re at the hardware store see if they have a green light so you can proudly support our military veterans every single night.

