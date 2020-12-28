Guns N’ Roses Mixed with The Mandalorian. This Is the Way.

Let me tell you, this video is pretty awesome. It is from a group called The L.A. Maybe who teamed up with The Merkins to give us "Green Child O' Mine," a parody of Guns N' Roses "Sweet Child O' Mine" that shows off some love for Grogu (Baby Yoda) and The Mandalorian. It's an awesome, and really well done, parody.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian on Disney+ are awesome. Most will love it for the oh so cute Grogu (Baby Yoda). Personally, I love it because it's a great Star Wars story in the massive Star Wars universe. After the shocking end of season two, I can't wait to see what they do with season three.

As far as the group The L.A. Maybe, they are a six piece band out of the Carolinas according to their Facebook page. Their influences include Guns N' Roses, The Black Crowes and Van Halen. Scrolling through their various videos, you can definitely hear it.

The L.A. Maybe's lead singer is Alvi Robinson. Alvi was one of only four singers who auditioned to fill in for AC/DC's frontman Brian Johnson when he was dealing with hearing issues. That's pretty impressive.

If you haven't watched The Mandalorian on Disney+, check it out. It's a lot of fun even if you're not a Star Wars fan. Then rock out to The L.A. Maybe as they celebrate our new favorite Star Wars character.