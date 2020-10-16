Everything New on Disney Plus in November

Disney+’s November is heavy on original series. The streaming service has four new episodes of The Mandalorian Season Two, plus the final three episodes of The Right Stuff. There’s also a new documentary series about Marvel, Marvel’s 616, and a new doc series about Pixar, Inside Pixar, and a new documentary about the true story behind The Right Stuff, dubbed The Real Right Stuff. If you’re an animation fan, Mickey Mouse is getting a whole new series of shorts, plus an old Star Wars holiday favorite gets a modern, toyetic update in The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which features the voices of Star Wars favorites like Anthony Daniels and Kelly Marie Tran.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in November 2020:

Friday, November 6

New Library Titles

Disney Goldie & Bear (s1)

Disney Goldie & Bear (s2)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s1)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Mr. Magoo

Disney+ Originals

The Mandalorian - Episode 202, "Chapter 10”

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom - Episode 107, “The Big Egg Switcheroo”

The Right Stuff - Episode 106, “VOSTOK”

Weird But True - Season Finale Episode 313, “Camping”

One Day At Disney - Episode 149, “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer”

Friday, November 13

New Library Titles

Petra: City of Riches

Ultimate Viking Sword

Disney+ Originals

The Mandalorian - Episode 203, “Chapter 11”

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom - Episode 108, “Baby Gorilla Grace”

Inside Pixar - Premiere

The Right Stuff - Episode 107, “Ziggurat”

One Day At Disney - Episode 150, “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer”

Tuesday, November 17

Disney+ Originals

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Wednesday, November 18

Disney+ Originals

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - Premiere

Friday, November 20

New Library Titles

Planes

Planes: Fire Rescue

Disney+ Originals

Marvel's 616 - Premiere

The Real Right Stuff - Premiere

The Mandalorian - Episode 204, “Chapter 12”

The Right Stuff - Finale Episode 108, “Flight”

One Day At Disney - Episode 151, “Season Finale”

Friday, November 27

New Library Titles

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home

Marvel’s Spider-man: Maximum Venom (s3)

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland

Party Animals (s1)

Alaska: Port Protection

Disney+ Originals

Black Beauty - Premiere

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - “House of Tomorrow” and “Hard to Swallow���

The Mandalorian - Episode 205, “Chapter 13”