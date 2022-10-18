Top 11 Best Hacks To Help You Save On Heating This Winter in East Texas

Top 11 Best Hacks To Help You Save On Heating This Winter in East Texas

Canva

After parts of East Texas barley survived the past two bitterly cold winters, how are things looking for us in Longview and Tyler, TX this winter? Could we be looking at snow again?

Get our free mobile app

If you didn't know, the first day of winter is still two months out, so we've got some time as it'll officially arrives on December 21, 2022. But we will see lows in the 30s this week and now is the time to start getting ready.

The good news is The Famers' Almanac is not forecasting the type of severe weather we experienced during the deadly February 2021 snow and ice storms. However weather forecasts do predict that Texas will see unseasonably cold temperatures for the 2022-2023 season.

Time to make sure your home is ready for the cold, here are 11 hacks that you can do now to save money on those heating bills that are expected to skyrocket in the coming weeks and months, according Geico.

1. Turn Down Your Water Heater.

Manually reducing your water heater’s temperature to 120°F (down from the typical 140) can save you up to 11 percent in water heating costs; according to the California Energy Commission.

Canva
loading...

2. Replace Your Furnace Filters.

Clogged material can force your unit to work harder, raising energy costs. Replace the filter and opt for a furnace inspection by a professional to make sure it’s operating at optimal efficiency.

3. Maintain Your Doors And Windows.

Peeling weather-stripping and ill-fitting doors and windows can let in drafts, allowing your home’s heat to drift outdoors.

4. Turn Down Your Thermostat.

Setting your thermostat to 68 degrees as opposed 70 or 71 can save roughly 5 percent on room heating costs.

Canva
loading...

5. Close Unused Vents.

Close the vent in unused rooms. This redirects heat to occupied parts of the home.

6. Reverse Your Ceiling Fan.

Flip the switch. Keeping a fan running clockwise will push the warm air that’s collected near the ceiling back into the room.

Canva
loading...

7. Check Your Attic Insulation.

Attics should have a minimum of 11 inches of fiberglass insulation. Without it, you’re going to lose heat through the upper level of the home.

8. Turn Your Bathroom Fan Off.

After a hot shower, let the humid air from the steam will likely migrate to neighboring areas, warming the air in the process.

9. Open & Close Drapes.

Open drapes and blinds to let the suns warmth in during the day. Close the drapes after sunset to keep in the heat collected during the day.

10. Use Electric Blankets.

Electric blankets can allow you to dial down your thermostat even more during the evening.

11. Light A Candle.

Lighting a candle will result in a tiny smoke trail: if you see it being tugged in one direction of the room near doors or windows, you likely have an air leak that can be treated with caulk or another sealant.

Canva
loading...

Another great tip is use rugs, as bare floors can get very cold. Rugs will help trap the heat helping to keep you, your feet, and your home warmer.

Places Selling Inexpensive Furniture Around Tyler, TX

Locals are suggesting your best options for purchasing inexpensive furniture near Tyler, Texas

Longview Woman Has Great Idea for Halloween Decorating '22, I Think We All Hop On

I wish I had the drive of Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, going all out on my house every Christmas, but that means packing up everything in January -- and that means I'm out. One Longview, TX woman may've just had an idea that gets folks, like me, back in the seasonal home decorating game.

That takes us to Angel F. of Longview. Angel wants to spread the Halloween spirit, but doesn't want to make the financial commitment to decorations, which I get. It can get hefty. So she took to the All Things Longview Facebook page to see if there's anyone in the area with decorations going unused
Filed Under: heating bills, save energy, Tyler TX, winter bills
Categories: East Texas News, Family, Health, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 101.5 KNUE