Top 11 Best Hacks To Help You Save On Heating This Winter in East Texas

After parts of East Texas barley survived the past two bitterly cold winters, how are things looking for us in Longview and Tyler, TX this winter? Could we be looking at snow again?

If you didn't know, the first day of winter is still two months out, so we've got some time as it'll officially arrives on December 21, 2022. But we will see lows in the 30s this week and now is the time to start getting ready.

The good news is The Famers' Almanac is not forecasting the type of severe weather we experienced during the deadly February 2021 snow and ice storms. However weather forecasts do predict that Texas will see unseasonably cold temperatures for the 2022-2023 season.

Time to make sure your home is ready for the cold, here are 11 hacks that you can do now to save money on those heating bills that are expected to skyrocket in the coming weeks and months, according Geico.

Manually reducing your water heater’s temperature to 120°F (down from the typical 140) can save you up to 11 percent in water heating costs; according to the California Energy Commission.

Clogged material can force your unit to work harder, raising energy costs. Replace the filter and opt for a furnace inspection by a professional to make sure it’s operating at optimal efficiency.

Peeling weather-stripping and ill-fitting doors and windows can let in drafts, allowing your home’s heat to drift outdoors.

Setting your thermostat to 68 degrees as opposed 70 or 71 can save roughly 5 percent on room heating costs.

Close the vent in unused rooms. This redirects heat to occupied parts of the home.

Flip the switch. Keeping a fan running clockwise will push the warm air that’s collected near the ceiling back into the room.

Attics should have a minimum of 11 inches of fiberglass insulation. Without it, you’re going to lose heat through the upper level of the home.

After a hot shower, let the humid air from the steam will likely migrate to neighboring areas, warming the air in the process.

Open drapes and blinds to let the suns warmth in during the day. Close the drapes after sunset to keep in the heat collected during the day.

Electric blankets can allow you to dial down your thermostat even more during the evening.

Lighting a candle will result in a tiny smoke trail: if you see it being tugged in one direction of the room near doors or windows, you likely have an air leak that can be treated with caulk or another sealant.

Another great tip is use rugs, as bare floors can get very cold. Rugs will help trap the heat helping to keep you, your feet, and your home warmer.

