Don’t Miss Out on HAIRSPRAY at Tyler Legacy Theatre

If you haven’t been to a musical lately, you need to make it a priority. They are way more fun than you ever expect and then you have great music that you are singing for weeks to come. And even better news as I was just speaking to someone who was telling me about the talented students at Tyler Legacy High School and how they are working on a presentation of the musical HAIRSPRAY.

We are talking about over 100 students from right here in East Texas that is working hard to put on a great show which is set to take place on Thursday, November 17th and Friday, November 18th shows at 7:00pm. Saturday the 19th and Sunday the 20th there will be shows taking place at 2:00pm and 7:00pm at the Tyler Legacy Theatre.

Tickets Are Reasonably Priced for HAIRSPRAY in Tyler, TX

Most times when you go see a musical you’re going to be paying quite a bit for the tickets, but for this show each ticket is only costing $10 each. This really is a great deal and just another reason you should click here so you can get the tickets you want now for the show time that works best for your schedule.

Photos Below Showing Students Working on HAIRSPRAY at Tyler Legacy

As mentioned above there are over 100 students working to put on this show. It’s fun to see some of the behind the scenes so you can see some of the students who have been working on the performance. Just make sure you don’t miss out on seeing HAIRSPRAY in Tyler, TX with showings November 17th through the 20th.

