The first day of school is fast approaching for all Texas kids. With summer winding down, what better time than now to start planning for Halloween?

It may not be quite time to start stockpiling candy, but it's never too early to start "blueskying" costume ideas. We will, however, be waiting a few weeks before buying any pumpkins.

Halloween is always a fun time for trendy, scary costumes. But those are tired. For Texans who want to, there are always ways we can Tex-Up our costumes.

We show off our Texas pride in just about every way possible, so why stop short of celebrating our Texas pride for Halloween? You can blend the spooky with Texas, or, if need be, go 100% Texas and remove the "scary" completely.

Decorating your house this October? Why not embrace some Texas decor, perhaps a cowboy hat and boots on those spooky skeletons and zombies? Maybe a ripped Texas flag shirt on these ghouls that are drinking beers in koozies and enjoying BBQ.

But just don't forget the Texas flavor when it comes to your costume choices. Maybe go as something more obvious, like a rodeo clown? That one's easy and fun.

Or what about a Texas Longhorn costume? I've never seen one of those before. How about an evil doctor named "Evil Dr Pepper"? That's genius.

So, don't forget to at least consider making your Halloween Texas-themed this year. And to jumpstart the brainstorming, here are a few Texas-based Halloween costume ideas, thanks to AI. Happy Halloween, y'all!