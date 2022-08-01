Halloween Is Coming, Are You Ready? Spirit Halloween Stores Hopes You Are!

Get our free mobile app

It's way too hot to really be thinking about Halloween right now. With temperatures still hovering around the century mark, school is just about to begin, and football season is almost here, who's really thinking about Halloween right now? Spirit Halloween stores are of course.

As I was driving on Loop 323 passing through the Broadway Ave. intersection, the extremely familiar bright orange sign with black lettering underneath the Big Lots sign greeted me as I passed by and I instantly knew that the countdown is on to Halloween. Plus, Walmart is stocking all of their fall decorations as of this past weekend and they even have candy corn and those autumn pumpkin candies stocked right near the self-serve checkout lane.

So it's really not too early to think about what you're going to dress up as for Halloween this year. Once you've narrowed it down and you're ready to assemble your evening disguise you might need some help picking out a perfect wig, some make-up, maybe a cape or a pair of wings, a sith, a sword, a clown nose, or who knows what else. This place has it all.

It's not just creating or purchasing a costume for the big party or a night of trick-or-treating, they've got a huge assortment of decorations for both the inside and outside of the house where you can definitely be the center of attention on one of candy's biggest nights.

Spirit Halloweens stores will soon be popping up throughout East Texas. A quick search online has them in very similar locations as in previous years. Tyler will have two locations while Longview, Marshall, Lufkin, and Nacogdoches will each have one, plus a couple in Shreveport too. Here's where you can find them this year:

Tyler

Village At Cumberland Park

8942 S. Broadway Ave

formerly Dress Barn

Tyler

French Quarter

4516 S. Broadway Ave (at Loop 323)

formerly Pier 1

Longview

1207 E. Marshall Ave. (Hwy 80)

near Super 1 Foods

Marshall

1300 E. Pinecrest Dr.

next to Burkes

Lufkin

4600 S. Medford Dr. - Lufkin Mall

formerly Sears

Nacogdoches

3801 North St

Northview Plaza Shopping Center

Shreveport

6140 Greenwood Rd.

formerly Home Zone

Shreveport

9140 Mansfield Rd.

next to Ollie's

