Disney+ Added Spooky Movies Just in Time For Halloween

To all of my friends obsessed with Halloween, your time has come. You have Starbucks slinging PSL's and their delicious pumpkin carbs, you have TJ Maxx rolling out the fall scented candles. Throw that scarf on and get your basic self in the spooky spirit of Halloween. Up until now, you would need to go purchase an actual copy of "Hocus Pocus" and who has time for that?

We all know that Disney Plus will keep kids entertained throughout the day with an endless amount of children movies. Move over kids, you have had your chance to watcha all the fairytales, teen musicals, animated blockbusters, and favorite shows now it's time for the adults to watch their spooky favorites.

Disney Plus is now streaming 19 movies perfect for Halloween, and, if you want to watch them all you will have to get started now. Check out the list of Halloween movies that you and your family can enjoy on Disney+, yes our 3 favorite sister witches made the list with a Halloween must "Hocus Pocus". Happy Haunting y'all!