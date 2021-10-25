Trick or Treat Hack: Homes in Tyler with Awesome Halloween Decorations

Is it creepy, spooky, all together cutie? That’s what I’m seeing with Halloween decorations in Tyler this year. I’ve been blown away by the number of homes that are decorated.

I’m used to seeing homes decorated for Christmas each year, but I’ve been surprised by the number of homes I’ve seen with large scale Halloween decorations throughout the city.

Some scenes are spooky and feature gravestones, ghosts and skeletons. I’ve seen others that feature a more childlike cartoon image that inspires nostalgia more than it scares me.

More often than not, I see a lot of pumpkins. Pumpkins of all sizes, shapes and colors and many are carved into jack-o-lanterns. Many of the decorations now are massive inflatable characters. I’ve seen Frankenstein’s monster, Pennywise -- the clown from Stephen King’s ‘It,’ baby yoda and more.

I’m loving the festive atmosphere and how many homes that I see decorated with scenes that are interesting during the day and at night. Many homes now are decorating with lights that resemble Christmas lights, but in purple or orange strands instead.

I’ve seen lights that produce shadows of ghosts and bats on the side of homes. I’ve also seen lights that illuminate greetings of Happy Halloween. Some of my favorite decorations are the simple ones. Some are just a grouping several pumpkins strategically placed on the steps of a front porch with a simple Halloween sign on the front door.

This year East Texas kids will have lots of fun exploring the various haunts as they trick-or-treat in Tyler neighborhoods. Take a look.

Beautiful and Scary Halloween Decorations Delight Tyler Residents From whimsical and fun to dark and scary, Tyler residents decorate for Halloween in 2021.

