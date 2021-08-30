Hank Is Just A Big Softie That’s A Great Dog Looking For A Home

Get our free mobile app

Hank is an all around good dog that is just looking for a family to call his own.

We first met Hank almost a year ago. That means for the last 365 days, Hank has been living in a kennel with Gayle Helms and the staff at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Hank appears to be a Boxer and Black Mouth Cur mix. Hank had to fend for himself for a while after his owners moved on and left him behind. He's now four years old and weighs about seventy pounds. Gayle says he may look tough, but apparently doesn't have a mean bone in his big body. She describes him as being very sweet and gentle and would be best suited in a household wtih older children, mainly because of his size, and one who is active. Hank has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Hank will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Hank call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

