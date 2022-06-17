Harrison Co. Man Seeks Protection From Sheriff Because He Can’t Pay His Drug Supplier

Get our free mobile app

For law enforcement officers being in the right place at the right time is extremely helpful but sometimes it's about just being available and having the time to listen to citizens.

I am thankful these narcotics landed in our lap instead of the streets or lives of our community. - Brandon Fletcher, Harrison County Sheriff

Thursday afternoon a man walked into the Harrison County Sheriff's Office initially seeking their protection from his drug supplier and ended up handcuffed and behind bars.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Pedro Serrano, walked into the sheriff's office Thursday afternoon seeking their protection because he was concerned for his safety. He spoke to officers of the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force in an interview room where he began telling them what was going on.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook posting, Pedro Serrano said he had a large quantity of narcotics in his vehicle that was sitting out in front of the sheriff's office. He ended up there because he told officers that he could not pay his supplier for the drugs that he had possession of and he was seeking their protection.

Once the interview was concluded, interviewers began arresting Serrano because of the narcotics he admitted having in his vehicle. He resisted and began fighting with officers and was eventually taken into custody and taken to the Harrison County Jail.

Law Enforcement is a unique career, and every day is different, as this episode clearly shows. Fortunately, none of my staff were injured during the struggle of trying to arrest this suspect. - Sheriff Fletcher"

The task force investigators were able to secure and execute a search warrant on Serrano's vehicle where they found 825 grams of methamphetamine.

Pedro Serrano was charged with:

Poss of CS PG 1 greater than 400g

Resisting Arrest/Search

At this time he is still in the custody of the sheriff's office and in their protection, for now.

