Harrison County, Texas 4-H Club Seeks Your Donated Pet Supplies

One of the best things you can do in life is be a pet owner. Whether it's a dog, cat, hamster, rabbit, turtle, snake, bird, iguana or other animal, pets bring so much joy and unconditional love to your life. There are way too many pets waiting to be adopted into loving homes that are currently living in animal shelters that are run by cities and non-profit agencies.

Operating an animal shelter takes a lot and oftentimes depends upon the public for assistance to help keep the doors open to help these animals that are waiting to find their fur-ever home. There is one agricultural club in Harrison County, Texas that is stepping up to help out a local animal shelter.

The Harrison County 4-H Club will be hosting a pet supply drive.

The national 4-H week is October 2nd - 8th and the Harrison County 4-H Club will be hosting their pet supply drive to benefit the Marshall Pet Adoption Center. As with all animal shelters, they each have specific needs, but in general, the 4-H Club will be accepting the following items:

gallons of bleach

laundry soap

puppy pee pads

Dawn dish soap

puppy food

kitten food

puppy formula

kitten formula

bleach spray

scrub brushes

spray bottles

paper towels

You can help out the Harrison County 4-H Club students by dropping off any of those items at the Harrison County Extention Office at 102 W. Houston St. in Marshall. The supply drive will end on Tuesday, October 11th, and then all donated items will be taken to the Marshall Pet Adoption Center.

You can help out your local animal shelter by dropping off pet food and supplies at any time. When it comes to adding an animal to your family, consider adopting from your local animal shelter instead of shopping for one online.

