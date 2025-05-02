This is a Big Legal Victory For City Chickens in Texas

I have no idea the history of Homeowners Associations (HOA) and while they were probably started with all the right intentions, they suck now. Any HOA I've been involved in sucked anyway. I'm pretty sure we could've managed the neighborhood without it.

It's not easy keeping up with all of the new legislation being considered, so when I come across something I find interesting or important, I like to pass it along.

This is New Bill Would Mean City Chickens in Texas

The piece we'll look at today is HB 2013. House Bill 2013 is a new bill that takes on chickens and the HOAs that want them gone. It's good news for people who live in an HOA that won't allow them to keep delicious chickens in the backyard.

For all defenders of the right to bear chickens and their tasty eggs, HB 2013 is for you. If this bill does become a law in Texas it would defend your right to backyard chickens against overstepping HOA.

It boils down to, if there is no city ordinance against chickens then there would be nothing any HOA could do to prevent you from keeping them.

Should HB 2013 become law, HOAs would no longer be able to impose blanket bans on backyard chickens in municipalities where local ordinances allow poultry keeping. This would significantly expand homeowners' rights in neighborhoods governed by property owners' associations.

If you're pro-chicken, the good news is that the first step toward this becoming law has now been achieved, as HB 2013 has overwhelmingly passed the House and is now on to the Texas Senate.

Read more on HB 2013 and the pros and cons of housing chickens here.

8 Meats That Are Illegal to BBQ in Texas Listen, not that we think you’d ever actually want to throw any of these on the grill—but if you did, know you'd be breaking the law and could face some serious fines or even jail time. Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge