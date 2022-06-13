HEAR NOW: Josh Abbott is The New Voice of the Iconic Dairy Queen Jingle

Dairy Queen has tapped Texas County stalwart and Idalou, TX native, Josh Abbott for an update of their iconic "That's What I Like About Texas" jingle.

It's a match made in West Texas heaven. Today the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council revealed their partnership with the Texas native and country music star. And, listen I know we're all growing weary of reboots these days, but that's only for shows and movies, I'm absolutely digging the update.

“As a native Texan, I am very familiar with the brand. As a kid, Dairy Queen restaurants were the place I went for a sweet treat or a Hungr-Buster or my favorite, steak fingers,” said Abbott. “When I think DQ restaurants in Texas, obviously I think of the jingle. When I first got the call about possibly recording the iconic jingle, I thought that was cool. There’s a big responsibility to staying true to the roots, but also invoke the sound of our band. You will hear my voice as well as the banjo and fiddle in this new version. We are excited for Texans to hear it and maybe we’ll run into DQ fans grabbing a Blizzard while we are on tour.”

Josh Abbott formed his band right here in the Lone Star State and according to the press release, "exemplifies the Texas ideals of family, community, and independence. Fans will recall he even tips his hat to his hometown DQ in the the Adam Hood / Brian Keane penned smash “I’ll Sing About Mine.”

Be listening for the Abbott update in Dairy Queen Commercials featured in television and radio spots in Texas, as well as the DQ Texas website and on DQ Texas social media channels.

