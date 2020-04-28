Last week Randall King, his family and friends said goodbye to his sister. This week several of King's friends will come together to play a virtual concert to honor Leanna's memory and raise money for her daughters - Randall's nieces.

If you follow Randall King on social media you know that his big sister died last week. The country crooner worked through the sadness by sharing memories of his sister, who he says was a major influence in his career and was his biggest fan.

On Thursday (April 30th), several of his pals including Josh Abbott, Bri Bagwell, Cleto Cordero, Dalton Domino, and Kaitlin Butts will participate in "Songs for Leanna," an online memorial concert to benefit her two daughters, Maddie and Leighton.

I am absolutely mind blown by my friends, by the outpour of so much love and support, by the donations people have given. I love my music family so much for putting this together to support the loss of my sister and the future of her girls, wrote Randall.

The concert will be live streamed on King's official Facebook page on Thursday, April 30th at 7 p.m. CST. Although Randall will be hosting the benefit show on his page, he will, understandably, not be performing. If you would like to donate to help his nieces you can donate via Venmo @Maddie-Leighton-Fund.